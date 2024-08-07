Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani Hyderabad announced the inauguration of a new Centre for Research Excellence in National Security (CRENS). BITS Pilani Launches Centre for Research Excellence in National Security (CRENS) at Hyderabad Campus.(Handout)

The inauguration of CRENS aims to enhance the nation's security capabilities through indigenous technology development by joint research, skill development and entrepreneurship.

The inauguration ceremony of CRENS was done by Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Former Secretary DD R&D, Former Chairman of DRDO, and Former Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister, as the Chief Guest.

According to BITS Pilani, CRENS will play a crucial role in supporting the country to become self-reliant in the national security domain in collaboration with DRDO, ISRO, DAE, Tri-services, Paramilitary Forces, Police, Defence PSUs and Industries.

“National security research and innovation is a domain that requires much more emphasis, and we are very proud to have a dedicated centre here at BITS Pilani Hyderabad. By bringing together key stakeholders in the national security domain, CRENS aims to advance research, support innovation, and deliver the skills of professionals, making the country self-reliant in security science and technology," said Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani.

The strategic focus of ‘CRENS is divided into three important verticals. The first vertical aims to offer hybrid courses, both online and offline, to enhance the skill sets of professionals in the national security domain. The second vertical focuses on research to provide practical solutions to service personnel. The third vertical promotes innovation by encouraging startups in defence, space, and other strategic areas crucial for the nation's needs, mentioned the press release.

Dr BHVS Narayana Murthy, Vice Chancellor, Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, and Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, AVSM, VSM, Director General, Medical Services, Navy, launched the CRENS website. Major General C. S. Mann, VSM, Additional Director General, Army Design Bureau (ADB), and Shri Amit Garg, IPS, Director, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), unveiled the centre’s brochure and a compendium of the ongoing projects in the national security domain, informed BITS Pilani.

