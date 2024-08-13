LIC HFL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024: Application window closes on August 14 at lichousing.com, apply here

Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited, LIC HFL, will be closing the application window for Junior Assistant posts on Wednesday, August 14. Candidates who are yet to submit their applications can do so on the official website at lichousing.com before the deadline. LIC HFL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024: Application window will close on August 14 at lichousing.com. The direct link to apply is given here.

Candidates must note that to submit their applications, they will have to enter their Registration Number and Password on the space provided.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹800. Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of application fees/intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate, the LIC HFL stated.

Also read: Planning a third attempt at JEE? Points to consider before taking a plunge and how to plan your preparation

As per the schedule, the window for editing application details and making payment will also close on the August 14, 2024.

The last date for printing application forms is August 29, 2024.

The online examination is tentatively scheduled for September 2024.

It may be mentioned here that through the recruitment examination, the LIC HFL aims to fill a total of 200 vacancies of Junior Assistant.

The registration process began on July 25.

Also read: NEET UG 2024 Counselling 2024: Registration begins tomorrow, check steps to apply, important dates and more

Notably, candidates who are applying for the post must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria as prescribed by the LIC HFL.

Education qualifications:

The applicant should be a graduate (minimum aggregate 60% marks) in any discipline from a university recognized by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the central Government.

Also read: TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: Combined Civil Services exam IV results awaited, here’s how to check

Age limit:

Applicants should age between 21 to 28 years of age, that is the applicant should ‘not be below 21 years and not above 28 years’ as on 01.07.2024.

LIC HFL Recruitment 2024: How to apply for Junior Assistant post

Visit the official website at lichousing.com

On the home page, go to Careers tab.

On the next page, click on the link titled ‘Recruitment for Junior Assistants’ and then on ‘To Apply Online Click Here’.

Enter your login credentials in the space provided.

Fill out the application form, pay the application fee, and submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.