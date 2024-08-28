S P Jain Group acquires California Miramar University, expands global footprint to the US

The S P Jain Group announced its acquisition of California Miramar University (CMU), marking a strategic expansion into the United States. At the San Jose location, CMU will offer cutting-edge undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Artificial Intelligence, including an MBA and MS in Artificial Intelligence.(File Photo / Reuters)

Through the acquisition, students have the opportunity to study across campuses in Singapore, Dubai, Sydney, India, London, and the United States. Additionally, students will have the option to graduate with a US degree.

At the San Jose location, CMU will offer cutting-edge undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Artificial Intelligence, including an MBA and MS in Artificial Intelligence. These programs are accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) and approved by the US Department of Education. Graduating students will be eligible to apply for Optional Practical Training (OPT) and Curricular Practical Training (CPT).

The new CMU campus, strategically located in San Jose, Silicon Valley, offers proximity to world-leading tech companies, providing students with opportunities for industry engagement and hands-on experience in AI and related fields. Students gain access to cutting-edge AI tools and technologies, enhancing both their learning experience and job placement prospects. These benefits extend to S P Jain students as well, informed S P Jain Group.

S P Jain Group and CMU also introduced groundbreaking AI tutor technology. Developed in Silicon Valley, this AI tutor works alongside expert faculty to deliver a comprehensive educational experience and also offers 24/7 support tailored to each student's needs, creating customised education plans, providing instant feedback, and bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements, mentioned the official press release.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our global education strategy. By bringing CMU into the S P Jain family, we're not just expanding our geographical reach; we're embracing the innovation hub of Silicon Valley and strengthening our commitment to AI-driven education,” said Nitish Jain, President of S P Jain Group.

“Joining forces with the S P Jain Group opens up exciting possibilities for our students and faculty. Our shared vision of AI-first education and global perspectives will create unparalleled opportunities for the next generation of leaders,” said Dr Chitpasong Vazquez, President and CAO of California Miramar University.

