BITS Pilani invites applications to join the institute as Professors of Practice, details inside

Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani is inviting applications from interested industry professionals who would like to join the institute as Professors of Practice (PoP) to align its students to face and resolve real-world problems. Applicants need to note that the last date to apply is September 10, 2024. (Image Courtesy BITS Pilani)

Post Details:

" The Professors of Practice are expected to play key pedagogical and leadership roles in the development of BITS Pilani’s advanced research and study programs across the Institute which includes developing facilities and labs, courses and programs, engaging with students and faculty, incubate applied research engagement leading to credible publications and patents by reaching out to industries. Candidates will also contribute to activities and design projects, facilitate novel pedagogical practices by promoting active learning, creativity, and innovations, and teach graduate and undergraduate courses at BITS Pilani. These individuals would ideally provide students with a deeper understanding of the practical applications in a particular field of study and serve as liaison between the industry, the government and the institute in identifying teaching and research opportunities that support public interest and societal needs. They will also facilitate an environment for students and faculty colleagues alike to nurture entrepreneurship and start-ups," mentioned the official website.

Eligibility Criteria:

Professionals such as CEO, CTO, vice president, Principal Scientists, Senior Research Scientists with at least a Master’s degree in engineering, science, humanities, or a related field can be considered for the position of Professor of Practice.

A PhD is desirable but not mandatory.

Individuals with an appropriate Bachelor's degree but having exceptional footprints in the area of entrepreneurship and start-ups may also be considered as PoP.

Compensation:

The compensation of a Professor of Practice will depend on the nature of the appointment and the expertise he/she brings in and the market trend for such expertise but normally be at par with a Professor Scale for any full-time appointment, mentioned the official website.

