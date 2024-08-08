BITS Pilani opens new Bengaluru Center in HSR Layout, aims to develop budding entrepreneurs and researchers

BITS Pilani has announced the establishment of its Bengaluru branch aiming to open the door to numerous opportunities for BITS Pilani students, researchers, faculty, incubators, and accelerator programs, among others. BITS Pilani has opened a new center in Bengaluru, and looks at collaboration with the corporate community including alumni and non-alumni-led organizations.

According to a press release issued by the institution, the new BITS Pilani office in Bengaluru marks the presence of over 800 alumni creators and the largest concentration of alumni in any single city worldwide.

The new center, located at HSR Layout in Bengaluru, has been sponsored by Hustlehub, one of the largest providers of enterprise and coworking office spaces in the city, the release informed.

It will also contribute to the scope of institute initiatives such as adding Practice School and Placement stations and securing industry-sponsored research and consultancy projects.

At the same time, BITS Pilani intends to develop a curriculum for the institution to be industry-aligned and make students job-ready.

Additionally, it seeks to establish networks that can provide mentorship and investment to student and alumni start-ups, apart from other initiatives.

Notably, the BITS Pilani Bangalore Center will be led by Prof Mridula Goel from the K K Birla Campus in Goa, and supported by the Alumni Affairs Division and the institute's Incubation Societies.

Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani said that the Bengaluru Centre exemplifies the institution's resolve to foster innovation and industry collaboration.

“Launching a new Centre in Bangalore will help us intensify our relation with the local community and create a dynamic ecosystem that nurtures innovation and the development of budding entrepreneurs and researchers,” Prof Rao said.

Prof Mridula Goel, founding lead of the BITS Goa Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship Society, expressed her gratitude to the alumni for being the backbone of institute initiatives.

She said, “The support of various founders and investors for the activities of this Center will be the key to scaling its operations. Early support has already been committed by alumni founders of Hustlehub, Quizizz, Questt, Innaccel, Bewgle, Flutura, Flam, Portkey, Bogmalo Foods, Petasense, and VC founders from Blume, AllinCapital, etc.”