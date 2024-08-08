JNU invites applications for Undergraduate and COP courses, details inside

Admissions are open at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for interested candidates who would like to enroll in Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the academic year 2024-25. To apply online candidates need to furnish their NTA application number and date of birth as their user ID and password respectively. (HT file)

As per the official notification regarding the admissions, JNU informed that eligible candidates who have appeared for CUET (UG) 2024 can come forward to seek admissions to the Undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes in the university.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the UG and COP courses can submit their online application forms by 11.50 pm on August 12, 2024. To apply online candidates need to furnish their NTA application number and date of birth as their user ID and password respectively.

Interested candidates can visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in and continue with their submission of application forms using their user ID and password. Candidates also need to make sure that they satisfy the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the official website before applying for the courses.

As per the e-Prospectus available on the official website of JNU, admission in B.A. (Hons.) in Foreign Languages, B.Sc. Programme in Ayurveda Biology and Certificate of Proficiency Programmes of Jawaharlal Nehru University for the Academic Year 2024-25 will be through CUET (UG) 2024.

Admissions in these programmes shall be based on the performance of the candidates in CUET (UG)-2024 and deprivation points earned by the eligible candidates taken together, mentioned the official website.

No viva voce examination will be held for admission to B.A., B.Sc. and COP programmes. The candidates are admitted on merit on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and the deprivation points added to their score in accordance with the approved Admission Policy and Procedures of the University, informed JNU.

For more information regarding the admission procedure and syllabus, visit the official website.