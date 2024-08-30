State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has again extended the Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling choice filling dates. Candidates can fill the choices or preferences till 5 pm on August 30, 2024. The link to fill choices is available on the official website of Maharashtra NEET at medical2024.mahacet.org. Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Choice filling dates extended again, details here

Earlier, the last date to fill the choices was 10 am on August 30, 2024.

The preference or choices filled will be used for the selection of respective rounds only. The choices of courses and colleges, once entered online for the respective round, shall be final and irrevocable. This final data shall be used in the selection process of the respective rounds for admission to first-year Health Science Courses for the academic year 2024-2025.

Candidate should fill minimum one preference and maximum as desired. It is not compulsory to fill all Preferences.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Maharashtra NEET at medical2024.mahacet.org.

Login to the account with the credentials.

Now fill the choices and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page or take a screenshot of the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official brochure, if a candidate does not give preference for a code for particular course and particular college, then it means that he / she is not interested / desiring to take that Undergraduate Health Science seat. Candidate should note that there will be no change / addition / deletion in his / her list of preferences at later date / stage for respective round.

The CAP Round - 1 Selection List for Group A - MBBS/BDS is scheduled to be out on August 30, 2024. The physical joining and filling of status retention can be done from August 31 to September 4, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.