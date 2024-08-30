National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release NEET PG 2024 scorecard on August 30, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate can check the scorecard on the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in. NEET PG 2024 scorecard releasing today at nbe.edu.in, here’s how to download

The NEET PG result 2024 was announced on August 23, 2024. Along with the results, the cut offs was also released. The eligibility criteria for participation in NEET PG counselling is General/EWS: 50th Percentile, SC/ST/OBC: (Including PwD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile and UR-PwD: 45th Percentile.

NEET PG 2024 scorecard: How to check

To check and download the scorecards, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2024 scorecard link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Check the scorecard and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Next, selected candidates have to appear for NEET PG counselling to secure admission. For all India quota seats, the counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on mcc.nic.in. State quota NEET PG counselling will be held by the respective state authorities.

As per the official notice, the merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/regulations & reservation policy.

NEET PG 2024 exam was held on August 11, 2024, in two shifts. More than 2.28 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination.

For any queries, please contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.