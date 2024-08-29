NEET PG 2024 scorecard expected tomorrow on natboard.edu.in, counselling next

NEET PG Result 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to share the scorecards of NEET PG 2024 tomorrow, August 30. When released, candidates can download it from natboard.ecu.in and nbe.edu.in. NEET PG 2024 scorecards expected tomorrow on natboard.edu.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

“Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2024 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 30th August, 2024,” NBEMS said in the NEET PG result notification.

The entrance test for admission to MD, MS, DNB and Diploma courses was held on August 11 in two shifts. The result was announced on August 23.

On the result day, the board only shared the candidates' percentile scores and NEET PG ranks. Individual scorecards containing detailed information about candidates' performance will be shared next.

After the scorecards are published, the counselling process for postgraduate admissions will begin. For all India quota seats, the counselling will be held by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on mcc.nic.in. State quota NEET PG counselling will be done by the respective state authorities.

“The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/regulations & reservation policy,” NBEMS said in the result notification.

It informed that all questions asked in the test were reviewed by the subject matter experts from the concerned specialities to recheck for technical correctness.

As per the inputs from the subject matter experts, no question was found to be technically incorrect, it added.

How to download NEET PG 2024 scorecards

Go to natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Open the NEET PG 2024 tab.

Open the scorecard download link.

Provide your login details to check and download the scorecard.