IIT JAM 2025 Exam: IIT Delhi to conduct exam on February 2, check official website

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi will conduct IIT JAM 2025 examination. The Joint Admission Test for Masters will be conducted on February 2, 2024. Candidates can check the exam date on the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. IIT JAM 2025 Exam: IIT Delhi to conduct exam on February 2, details here

JAM 2025 Examination will be conducted as a Computer Based Test in SEVEN Test Papers, namely, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. JAM 2025 Examination will be conducted in around 100 Cities in India.

The candidates who have either completed or will be appearing in the final examination of their qualifying degree in 2025 are eligible to appear in JAM 2025. There is no age restriction to apply for the examination.

The institute has not yet shared the registration and other important dates. When released, candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

IIT JAM 2025 Exam: How to register

Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Click on IIT JAM 2025 Exam registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹900/- for one test paper and ₹1250/- for two test papers for Female / SC / ST / PwD category candidates and ₹1800/- for one paper and ₹2500/- for two papers for all other category candidates.

As per the official website, by qualifying in JAM 2025, candidates can apply for admission subject to the conditions that (a) all parts of their undergraduate programme shall be completed before the date of admission of the respective Admitting Institute, and (b) proof of having passed the qualifying degree with required eligibility, as specified by the Admitting Institute should be submitted within the timeline provided by respective admitting institute. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JAM.