TS SET 2024: Registration ends tomorrow at telanganaset.org, check direct link to apply

Osmania University will close the registration process for TS SET 2024 on July 8, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of TS SET at telanganaset.org. TS SET 2024: Registration ends tomorrow, direct link to apply

The last date with late fee of ₹1500/- + registration fee is on or before July 16, 2024, last date with late fee of ₹2000/- + registration fee is on or before July 26, 2024, last date with late fee of ₹3000/- + registration fee on or before August 6, 2024.

The edit window will open on August 8 and will close on August 9, 2024. The hall tickets will be available to download from August 20, 2024 onwards.

The examination will be conducted on August 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2024. The TS-SET examination will be conducted in General Studies and 29 subjects in CBT mode in 10 old districts of Telangana. Candidates belonging to States outside Telangana will be treated as General Category (UR) irrespective of their reservation.

TS SET 2024: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS SET at telanganaset.org.

Click on TS SET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

The examination fee is ₹2000/- for general category, ₹1500/- for BC/ EWS category and ₹1000/- for SC/ST/VH/HI/OH/Transgender. The candidates may pay the examination fee either by Credit Card / Debit Card/UPI/Net Banking, the additional processing charges as applicable will also be debited from the Credit Card /Debit Card/UPI/ Net Banking of the candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSSET.