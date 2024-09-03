JAM 2025 registration begins today at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, all you need to know before applying

JAM 2025 Registration: The online registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2025) will begin today, September 3. Interested candidates can submit their forms up to October 11 on jam2025.iitd.ac.in. IIT Delhi will begin JAM 2025 registration today, September 3 (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

This year, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will administer the test.

The exam is scheduled to be held on February 2. Here are some important dates candidates should note:

Registration closes on: October 11

Edit window closes on: November 18

Last date to upload OBC-NCL/EWS certificate: November 20

Confirmation of compensatory time/scribe assistance: December 30

Admit card: To be released in early January 2025

Exam date: February 2 (Sunday)

Result date: March 19

Scorecards release date: March 25

Portel for admission opens: April 2

There are seven papers in JAM 2025 – Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

While applying for the examination, candidates need to upload the Class 10 marks sheet or certificate, photograph and signature as per specifications given on the official website.

The minimum educational qualification required to appear for the test is an undergraduate degree. Candidates who are in the final year of the undergraduate programme are also eligible to apply for the test.

IIT JAM 2025 How to apply

Go to the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Open the JOAPS 2025 portal link given on the home page.

Register for the examination by providing the requested information.

Now, log in to your account.

Fill out the JAM 2025 application form.

Upload documents and make payment of the application fee.

Submit the form and save the confirmation page.

JAM 2025 application fee for one paper is ₹900 and for two papers, it is ₹1,250 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and female categories.

For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹1,800 for one and ₹2,500 for two papers.