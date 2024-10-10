TNPSC Annual Calendar 2025 released at tnpsc.gov.in, check Group 1, 2 4 and other exam dates here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission released the TNPSC Annual Calendar 2025 on October 10, 2024. The annual planner, which includes notification and examination dates, can be checked by candidates on the TNPSC's official website, tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Annual Calendar 2025 out, check Group 1, 2 4 and other exam dates here

As per the annual planner, Combined Civil Services Examination - I (Group I Services) will be held on June 15, 2025, the notification will be released on April 1, 2025. Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services) notification will be out on April 25, and the examination will be held on July 13, 2024.

TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) will be held on September 28, 2025, and the notification will be released on July 15, 2025. The CCE Group VA services notification will be released on October 7, 2025, and the examination will be held on December 21, 2025.

The Commission has also released the exam and notification dates for the Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts), Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview Posts), and Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level).

The CTSE Interview posts notification will be released on May 7, and the examination will commence on July 21, 2024. The CTSE Non-Interview posts notification will be released on May 21, and the examination will commence on August 4, 2024. The Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level) notification will be out on June 13, and the exam will begin on August 27, 2024.

The Commission has stated that this planner is tentative so as to enable the candidates to prepare themselves for the examination. The syllabus and the scheme of examination are available on the Commission’s website, www.tnpsc.gov.in, and they are also subject to modification until the date of publication of the notification.