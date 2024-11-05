IIT Kanpur announces new admission pathway for BTech and BS programs via olympiads

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) announced a new admission pathway for its BTech and BS programs, based on the candidates' performance in international Olympiads. Candidates can get admitted through this route through a limited number of seats per department specifically for students who have undergone rigorous preparation and training in relevant Olympiad camps. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Starting with the academic year 2025-26, IIT Kanpur has rolled out this new initiative to recognise talented students who have excelled in highly competitive international Olympiads in subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Informatics.

About the program:

Under this program, IIT Kanpur will offer reserved seats in five departments: Biological Sciences & Bioengineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Chemistry, Economic Sciences, and Mathematics & Statistics.

This initiative offers a unique opportunity for those students who wish to pursue their passion in these areas at one of India’s leading institutions, bypassing the traditional JEE (Advanced) route, informed the institute.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates need to be of the same age as JEE (Advanced) candidates and should have taken their Class XII (or equivalent) exams for the first time in either the year of admission or the year prior, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

Candidates must have attended the relevant Olympiad training camp in the subject for which they are applying.

Those who were previously admitted to IITs via JoSAA or had an IIT admission cancelled are not eligible.

Selection Process:

The selection process involves two stages. Each department will review applicants based on their Olympiad rankings and shortlist candidates accordingly.

These candidates will then participate in a written examination, which is mandatory, and an interview, if required.

At the Institute level, a selection committee, led by the Dean of Academic Affairs, will consolidate the recommendations from each department to ensure that the admissions process is streamlined, filling all available seats within each department without overlap.

Deadline:

The timeline for this new admission route is set to begin with the call for applications in early March 2025.

The application window will close by the end of March, and departments will conduct their screenings and exams by May in the respective academic years.

Final offers will be extended in June 2025.

“Our Olympiad- based admissions initiative is designed to provide opportunities for the brightest minds who have excelled in international competitions. We are cultivating a diverse academic environment rich in innovation and critical thinking. Our goal is to enhance our academic community with individuals who bring unique perspectives and exceptional analytical skills. Through this initiative, we aim to support and promote innovation in disciplines that are essential to India's growth and global competitiveness," said Prof. Shalabh, Dean of Academic Affairs, IIT Kanpur.

