Master your culinary skills: Here are 5 programmes by one of Switzerland’s top-ranked schools as per QS Rankings

Are you passionate about making exquisite dishes? Do you want to pursue a career in the world of food and beverage and travel the world? Well, here’s your chance to earn yourself a degree in culinary arts from the greens of Switzerland! If you are passionate about culinary arts, consider pursuing these 5 programmes offered by the Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland. (Photo credits: Pixabay)

It is a widely known fact that Switzerland is home to some of the best schools for hospitality and leisure management. Not only do these institutions train aspirants from across the world to pursue a career in the thriving field of hotel management but also help them become successful individuals.

Also read: Study in Switzerland: Pursue a degree in hospitality & leisure management from these highly-ranked schools in Swiss Alps

Interestingly, Switzerland also boasts of institutes that offer certificate programmes in culinary studies. One such popular institution is the Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland.

Ranked 7th best in the hospitality and leisure management category of QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, the Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland is located in the French-speaking Swiss village of Le Bouveret. It boasts of a “world-class education blending international culinary mastery with business practicality and hospitality expertise.”

Also read: Study in Singapore’s top university: Two key scholarships offered by NUS that Indian students can consider

The institution claims to offer top-of-the-industry professional kitchens and spaces to equip students with all the essential skills needed to become a culinary master.

If you are interested in moving abroad to develop your culinary expertise, check out the following programmes offered by the Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland that you can consider.

Bachelor's Degree in Culinary Arts

As per the official website, the Bachelor's Degree in Culinary Arts provides learners with the essential technical skills for becoming a top chef. Spanning three years, the course equips students with the entrepreneurial know-how to launch their businesses.

Learners can choose between specialized pathways in culinary arts or pastry and chocolate arts. They are also offered two internship opportunities in the three years.

Also read: Study in Australia: 3 types of visas offered by the Australian govt to international students and their guardians

Master of Arts in Culinary Business Management

The Master of Arts in Culinary Business Management equips learners with the relevant managerial skills needed to launch a culinary business. The programme has been designed for career changers, food and beverage entrepreneurs, and culinary enthusiasts, providing them with hands-on experience in the field.

The programme spans one year which includes one internship.

Swiss Certificate in Vegetarian & Plant-Based Culinary Arts

This 11-week programme is designed for culinary students and industry professionals who want to excel in the world of plant-based cuisine. The programme covers nutrition, philosophy, and artistry of creating exquisite plant-based dishes while emphasizing presentation, sustainability, and zero waste.

Swiss Diploma in Culinary Arts

The Swiss Diploma in Culinary Arts caters to aspiring culinary experts, and entrepreneurs or professionals eager to explore Swiss and European Gastronomy, the official website states. Learners are provided with an in-depth understanding of Swiss and European culinary arts, and trained to master fundamental cooking techniques, and equipped with the knowledge to prepare traditional and contemporary dishes. The programme spans one year including one internship.

Swiss Diploma in Pastry Arts

If you are a pasty and chocolate enthusiast then this programme is for you. The Swiss Diploma in Pastry Arts has been designed for aspiring pastry experts and entrepreneurs who want to explore Swiss and European confectionery. Through the programme, learners are taught fundamental dessert techniques and prepare traditional and contemporary desserts with precision and finesse.

The programme spans one year with one internship.

For more details, visit the official website of Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland through this direct link.