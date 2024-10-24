Study in Switzerland: Pursue a degree in hospitality & leisure management from these highly-ranked schools in Swiss Alps

Snow-clad mountains, clear lakes, and green Alps – this is how most of us think of Switzerland. But did you know that this European country also boasts of the world’s best institutes for hospitality and leisure management? Check out the highly-ranked schools for hotel management studies in Switzerland. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Globally known for its precise watchmaking and robust banking systems, Switzerland is also home to world-class educational institutions, particularly in the field of hotel management, tourism business programs, hotel services, and event management, among others. These institutions offer an array of programs to international students who are seeking to study abroad.

Additionally, as per studyinginswitzerland.com, Switzerland pays special attention to the fact that education should be affordable by all.

As such, if you are keen on pursuing a degree in hospitality and leisure management from Switzerland, check out these institutes and their rankings as per QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

1.EHL Hospitality Business School

Located in Lausanne, EHL Hospitality Business School has been ranked the number one institute for hospitality and leisure management. With a 96 per cent employment rate, students of the institute are taught by expert faculty and connected with industry leaders who help them explore best practices, conduct research, and implement innovation. Some of the programs include Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality Management, Swiss Professional Degree in Hotel & Restaurant Management (HF), Master (MSc) in Global Hospitality Business, and Master (MSc) in Wine & Hospitality, among others.

The QS rankings are as follows:

EMPLOYER REPUTATION 100 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 100 CITATIONS PER PAPER 83.6 H-INDEX CITATIONS Undefined

2. SHMS - Swiss Hotel Management School

SHMS - Swiss Hotel Management School is situated in Caux and is globally ranked second in the field of hospitality management. The institute offers Bachelor's program that cover a range of subjects, including hotel operations, food and beverage management, event planning, marketing, finance, and human resources management.

Below are the QS rankings:

EMPLOYER REPUTATION 98.1 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 93.2 CITATIONS PER PAPER Undefined H-INDEX CITATIONS Undefined

3. César Ritz Colleges Switzerland

Globally ranked third-best for education in hospitality management, César Ritz Colleges Switzerland is located in Le Bouveret. The institution trains students with essential hospitality and management skills consisting of customer service, culinary fundamentals, and leadership coaching. Students are also prepared for success in the industry through hands-on experience and practical learning.

Check the QS rankings below:

EMPLOYER REPUTATION 96.7 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 94.4 CITATIONS PER PAPER Undefined H-INDEX CITATIONS Undefined

4. Les Roches Global Hospitality Management Education

Les Roches Global Hospitality Management Education is ranked theworld’s fifth-best institute for hospitality management studies. Located in Crans-Montana, the institute offers several courses to undergraduate students such as the BBA in Global Hospitality Management which combines academic rigor with real-world professional experience.

The QS rankings are as follows:

EMPLOYER REPUTATION 98.7 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 86.9 CITATIONS PER PAPER Undefined H-INDEX CITATIONS Undefined

5. Hotel Institute Montreux

Ranked sixth globally, Hotel Institute Montreux offers graduates its highly-ranked Bachelor of Business Administration degree which equips them with the necessary skill set to be dynamic, intuitive, and flexible. Students are allowed to select from either a Bachelor of Business Administration in Hospitality Management degree or a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management degree, based on their preference.

The QS rankings are given below: