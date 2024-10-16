Planning to study in USA or Canada but stuck with visa issues? Check some top universities in Japan you can consider

Countries like the United States and Canada have always enjoyed the status of being the most popular destinations for studying abroad, especially for Indian students who want to pursue degrees like an MBA. Of course, a primary factor for this is that both countries are home to some of the best educational institutions in the world. Japan is fast emerging as a top travel destination for international students. Check why you should consider studying in Japan. (Photo credit: AFP)

However, a point of concern here is the existing visa policies of these countries which can likely make the access slower, thereby delaying the academic journey of aspirants.

For instance, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada or IRCC recently announced a further 10 percent reduction in study permits for international students in 2025. Additionally, Canada also brought in changes in the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) Program, a move aimed at “better alignment with immigration goals and labour market needs.

Likewise, in the USA, although student visas are given the highest priority and U.S. Mission to India recently announcing the opening of an additional 250,000 visa appointments for the purpose, aspirants had taken to social media to express their displeasure over the prolonged appointment dates.

Also read: US National Boss Day 2024: Why is it celebrated and what you can do to make your boss happy today

An X user named Prashant had written that he did not see any “I do not see any slots available expect Kolkata in Feb 2026. It is same for last four days. I check couple of times in a day. Is there any problem or it enabled for agents only?”

Also read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve your language skills to excel in exams

Another user named Preeti Patel wrote that she did not see any slots on the visa portal.

Japan: An Emerging Study Destination

Fortunately, there are universities in other countries that are equally relevant and have secured significant ranks in the recently released Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025. One country on the list is Japan.

Globally recognised for its unmatched STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education, Japan is fast becoming one of the top destinations for students especially from India, not only for its proximity but also for the simplicity of the country’s visa policies.

The official website of the Japanese Embassy in India states, “Students, graduate students and alumni (within 3 years after graduation) of universities in India will be allowed to submit a certificate of student status or graduation instead of the document to confirm financial capability in the application for single entry visa for short-term stay with the purpose of tourism.”

Also read: CLAT 2025 registration date extended till October 22, apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Apart from this, Japan also has some of the best educational institutions to its credit. Following are the top universities of Japan as per the latest THE Rankings 2025:

University of Tokyo

The University of Tokyo secured an overall score 83.3 and ranked 28th in the THE World University Rankings 2024. Founded in 1877, the university offers courses across academic disciplines to undergraduate as well as graduate students.

THE RANK NO. OF FTE STUDENTS NO. OF STUDENTS PER STAFF INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS FEMALE/MALE RATIO 28 26,438 10.4 17% n/a

Kyoto University

Another widely known university of Japan is Kyoto University which secured a rank of 55 and scored 75.2 in THE World University Rankings 2025. Touted to be one of the oldest education institutions of Japan, the university’s history dates back to 1897. Students can select from several courses at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

THE RANK NO. OF FTE STUDENTS NO. OF STUDENTS PER STAFF INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS FEMALE/MALE RATIO 55 21,707 9.0 11% 25 : 75

Tohoku University

In the third spot is Tohoku University which ranked 120 in the THE World University Rankings 2025. As per the university’s official website, it consists of 10 undergraduate schools, 19 graduate schools, 6 research institutes, 12 research centers, and the University Hospital.

THE RANK NO. OF FTE STUDENTS NO. OF STUDENTS PER STAFF INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS FEMALE/MALE RATIO 120 17,218 12.3 12% 28 : 72

Osaka University

Osaka University ranked 162nd in THE World University Rankings 2025. The university offers courses for both undergraduate and graduate students. Some of the study areas include humanities, human sciences, law and politics, economics, medical sciences, and more.