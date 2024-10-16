Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve your language skills to excel in exams

Improving your language skills is very important for students as well as professionals to excel in their exams and professional lives. Check out the words listed below to improve your language skills(HT file)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Gregarious (Adjective)

Meaning: (of a person) fond of company; sociable

Example: Even though she was so gregarious and loved to chat, she also liked to listen

Furtive (Adjective)

Meaning: attempting to avoid notice or attention, typically because of guilt or a belief that discovery would lead to trouble; secretive

Example: It's almost unbearably tempting to suggest a furtive flick on the nose

Frenetic (Adjective)

Meaning: fast and energetic in a rather wild and uncontrolled way

Example: Her writing is hectic and frenetic, but at the same time utterly controlled

Impervious (Adjective)

Meaning: not allowing fluid to pass through/ unable to be affected by

Example: Despite his best efforts, she remained impervious to his charms

Hotly (Adverb)

Meaning: in a passionate, intense, or angry way

Example: The rumours have been hotly denied

Hoodwink (Verb)

Meaning: deceive or trick

Example: They hoodwink shoppers into believing they are giving money to charity

Inquest (Noun)

Meaning: a judicial inquiry to ascertain the facts relating to an incident/ a discussion or investigation into something that has happened, especially something undesirable

Example: The Divisional Court directed the coroner to resume the inquest

Intrepid (Adjective)

Meaning: fearless; adventurous (often used for rhetorical or humorous effect)

Example: Maybe a councillor could take up my challenge with one of your intrepid reporters too

Jingoism (Noun)

Meaning: extreme patriotism, especially in the form of aggressive or warlike foreign policy

Example: The popular jingoism that swept the lower–middle classes

Lissome (Adjective)

Meaning: (of a person or their body) thin, supple, and graceful

Example: The kind of outfit that should be left to lissom teenagers

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

They are renowned for their ______________ exploits. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Intrepid, Lissome) Her son told the ___________ he had no idea where she got the tablets from. (Inquest, Jingoism) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Hoodwink? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Hotly?

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)