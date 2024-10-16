US National Boss Day 2024: Why is it celebrated and what you can do to make your boss happy today

The renowned American author John C. Maxwell had once rightly said, “A leader is not a searchlight, always shining bright, but a lighthouse, guiding others through treacherous water.” This profound statement holds true for any organisation – be it a small startup or an MNC. US National Boss Day 2024: Check out the five special tips to make your boss feel happy! (Photo credit: Pixabay)

For a company to reap the fruits of success, it should have at the helm a visionary leader who not only ensures the objectives of the organisation are met but also provides rock-solid support to its employees. Simply put, if employees are the backbone of a company, great leaders are its soul.

Interestingly, among the many cultures to be celebrated in the United States is a day dedicated to leaders of organisations in the form of National Boss Day. In this article, we will look at the significance of National Boss Day and what employees can do to make the ‘captain of their ships’ happy and special today.

National Boss Day: The origin

As informed by Hallmark, the concept of National Boss Day dates back to 1958 after Patricia Bays Haroski, who was an employee at State Farm Insurance Company in Deerfield, Illinois registered the holiday with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, as a mark of tribute towards her father on his birthday, the 16thof October, who she felt was an incredible boss.

Subsequently, the occasion went on to become an international celebration in the years to come and is now a popular culture in other countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, and more.

In India too, the celebration of Boss Day is gradually gaining momentum in recent years, with several companies observing the occasion in gaiety.

Tips to make your boss happy on National Boss Day 2024:

If you are keen on expressing your appreciation towards your boss or a senior who has helped or is guiding you to transform into a successful individual, check out the following tips to make them feel special today:

Wish them personally

One of the best ways to express gratitude to someone is by telling them personally about how much you appreciate their role in your life. If you have a mentor who has been the pillar of your success, thank them personally for their support.

A team outing

Another way to express your appreciation towards your leader is to organise a team outing – be it a team lunch or an after-work trip to a fun place. A pleasant chat with your senior will result in creating a positive atmosphere and enhanced output in work.

Send a gift

Gifting someone you value has by far been the most popular way to express your admiration towards them. In the case of your seniors, you can gift them a gratitude card or a book of their interest. Such mementos act as significant steps towards building everlasting bonds with your boss.

A heartfelt social media post

Another way to thank your boss is by acknowledging them on social media. Post a picture of your boss on your social media handle, preferably on a professional networking platform like LinkedIn, along with a note on how they inspire you in the journey of success. By doing so, you will also be letting your network know about how much you value your senior.

Share a positive feedback

Positive feedback goes a long way in the professional development of any individual. If you are happy and value the role of your senior in your career growth, ensure to share positive feedback about them with the management.

(Tips curated from awarenessdays.com)