Study abroad: Planning to pursue a degree in psychology? Here are top 5 universities in UK as per THE Rankings 2025

Are you a student of Psychology? Do you want to pursue a degree in the subject from a globally recognised institution abroad? United Kingdom is home to some of the top universities known for offering degrees in psychology. From Oxford University to the University of Manchester – some of the top institutions in the UK let students choose from a range of study areas in psychology , thereby allowing them to gain substantial knowledge to build a successful career. Check out the top 5 institutions in the United Kingdom if you are planning to study psychology abroad. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Recently, Times Higher Education (THE) released the World University Rankings 2025 wherein it ranked some of the world’s top colleges based on many criteria, one being subject.

In this article, we will look at the top universities in the UK that have been ranked for psychology studies.

University of Oxford. (Unsplash)

University of Oxford

The University of Oxford ranked number one in the THE Rankings 2025. With an overall score of 98.5, the university offers students psychology aspirants to choose from its undergraduate and graduate courses.

RANK NO. OF FTE STUDENTS NO. OF STUDENTS PER STAFF INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS FEMALE/MALE RATIO 22,095 10.8 43% 51:49

Christ's College, University of Cambridge. (Image source: cam.ac.uk)

University of Cambridge

Ranked 5th in the THE Rankings 2025, the University of Cambridge is the second-best institution in the UK known for its psychology studies. Students seeking to study under the university’s Department of Psychology are given the option to pursue a course from a host of choices. The university has an overall score of 97.4.

RANK NO. OF FTE STUDENTS NO. OF STUDENTS PER STAFF INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS FEMALE/MALE RATIO 5. 20,980 11.5 38% 49 : 51

University College London. (Unsplash)

University College London (UCL)

With an overall score of 87.7, UCL is the third-best institution for psychology studies. The university has been ranked 22nd in the overall THE World University Rankings 2025. Students can take undergraduate and graduate courses in psychology as well as postgraduate-taught programmes which cover a range of topics - from psychoanalysis to cognitive behavioural therapy.

RANK NO. OF FTE STUDENTS NO. OF STUDENTS PER STAFF INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS FEMALE/MALE RATIO 22. 41,935 11.1 61% 60:40

The University of Edinburgh. (Image source: ed.ac.uk)

University of Edinburgh

The University of Edinburgh is the fourth-best institution for studying psychology in the UK. It secured a total score of 82.5 and has been ranked 29 in the THE World University Rankings 2025. The university provides students the option to choose from undergraduate, masters, and PhD programmes in psychology. Some of the study areas include cognitive science, MSc Developmental Science, and MSc Human Cognitive Neuropsychology, among others.

RANK NO. OF FTE STUDENTS NO. OF STUDENTS PER STAFF INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS FEMALE/MALE RATIO 29. 37,035 12.2 49% 62:38

King's College London. (Image source: kcl.ac.uk)

King’s College London

King's College London is the fifth-best institution in the United Kingdom, ranking 36th in the THE World University Rankings 2025. The Department of Psychology at King’s College offers students to choose from four options including undergraduate study, postgraduate taught, postgraduate research, and professional training and short courses. King’s College London has an overall score of 78.8.

RANK NO. OF FTE STUDENTS NO. OF STUDENTS PER STAFF INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS FEMALE/MALE RATIO 36. 35,360 14.0 53% 64:36

For more related details on the rankings, visit the official website of Times Higher Education.