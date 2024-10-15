World Students' Day 2024: 6 quotes by ‘Missile Man of India’ that will motivate you to excel in academics

October 15, 1931, a precocious child was born in the small unknown village of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, only to be called a ‘mahatma’ in the guise of the 11th President of India. APJ Abdul Kalam, who was the 11th President of India, always inspired children with his wisdom based on his latest research. On World Students' Day 2024, here are 7 inspirational quotes by the 'Missile man of India' that will motivate you in achieving success. (Arvind Yadav / HT file image)

Notably, the late Abdul Kalam was a true friend of the children of the nation, inspiring them always with his wisdom based on the latest research in the fields of not only science and technology but also his knowledge of the religions and scriptures of the world.

A look at his books like Wings on Fire, Turning Point, and Ignited Minds among others wax eloquent testimony to the fact of his genius as well as his will to disseminate knowledge among the children so as to build a future on the scaffold of truth and experiment rather than blind faith and hollow promises.

Rightly therefore this day, the 15th of October, is celebrated as the world students’ day in keeping with the late president’s unqualified love and compassion towards the student community at large.

For instance, the following gems of quotes from his immortal creations stand as eternally relevant to inspire students as well as professionals to assert themselves as true champions in their own fields and become the beacon light for others as well in congruence with the late Kalam’s wishes.

"Thinking should become your capital asset, no matter whatever ups and downs you come across in your life." "Thinking is progress. Non-thinking is stagnation of the individual, organisation and the country. Thinking leads to action. Knowledge without action is useless and irrelevant. Knowledge with action, converts adversity into prosperity." “When you speak, speak the truth; perform when you promise; discharge your trust... Withhold your hands from striking, and from taking that which is unlawful and bad...” "I will not be presumptuous enough to say that my life can be a role model for anybody; but some poor child living in an obscure place in an underprivileged social setting may find a little solace in the way my destiny has been shaped. It could perhaps help such children liberate themselves from the bondage of their illusory backwardness and hopelessness?.." “To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.” “Dream is not that which you see while sleeping it is something that does not let you sleep.”

(The above quotes have been curated from presidentofindia.gov.in and forbesindia.com)