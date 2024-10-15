Jharkhand cabinet approves funds for construction of new colleges, polytechnics

The Jharkhand government gave nod to several proposals in the education sector, including setting up engineering colleges and polytechnics at a cost of ₹530 crore. The cabinet approved about ₹ 20 crore for the first three years to implement the JSIRF and ₹ 39.21 crore for the construction of a degree college at Thakurgangti in Godda district.(HT file)

A total of 29 decisions were taken by the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday.

"In-principle approvals were given for the construction work of Government Polytechnic, Chakulia, Jamshedpur for an estimated amount of ₹134.18 crore, construction work of Government Engineering College, Jamshedpur at a cost of ₹254.93 crore and construction work of Government Polytechnic, Potka, Jamshedpur at a cost of ₹136.13 crore," a statement said.

The cabinet also approved ₹42.83 crore for the phase-2 development of the Netarhat Tourism Project, besides setting up of institutes on the lines of Netarhat Residential School in Kolhan division, Santhal Pargana division and North Chotanagpur division.

It approved ₹109.16 crore for the reconstruction of roads in Garhwa.

The cabinet gave its nod to amend the guidelines regarding the Anganwadi Centre Building Construction Scheme, the establishment of an integrated science and mathematics laboratory in elementary schools at ₹50 crore, and the closure of the SPV Patratu Energy Limited (PEL).

The cabinet approved about ₹20 crore for the first three years to implement the Jharkhand State Institutional Ranking Framework (JSIRF) and ₹39.21 crore for the construction of a degree college at Thakurgangti in Godda district.

Approval was also given to the construction work of the women's college at Baharagora at ₹38.20 crore, apart from the amendment in the guidelines issued for Guruji Students' Credit Card scheme.

