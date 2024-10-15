INAT 2025: SPPU-IUCAA Ph.D and Joint M.Sc admission registration begins at inat.iucaa.in, direct link here

The Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) located in the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus has started the registration process for INAT 2025. Candidates who want to apply for IUCAA National Admission Test can find the direct link through the official website of IUCAA at inat.iucaa.in. INAT 2025: SPPU-IUCAA Ph.D, Joint M.Sc admission registration begins, link here(Unsplash)

The last date to apply for the test is November 18, 2024 and the last date to submit referee report is November 22, 2024. The admission test will be held on January 19, 2025 at 10 am.

Eligibility Criteria

For Ph.D: Students who have completed or expect to complete their M.Sc./Integrated M.Sc. degree (in Physics, Applied Physics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Electronics, or Astronomy) or B.E./ B.Tech./ M.E./ M.Tech. degree (in any branch) by July 2025, with 55% marks or more are eligible to apply for INAT-2025 towards a Ph.D. scholarship.

Joint M.Sc: Students completing a B. Sc. degree in Physics (with Mathematics up to 2nd year) or a B.E. / B. Tech. degree in any branch of engineering, with a minimum of 55% marks may apply to be selected to the SPPU-IUCAA Joint M.Sc. (Physics with Astrophysics) programme.

The complete eligibility details can be checked here.

INAT 2025: How to apply

To apply for the written test, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IUCAA at inat.iucaa.in.

Click on INAT 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, fill the application form.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official website, the IUCAA National Admission Test (INAT-2025) is being conducted to select candidates to pursue a Ph.D. degree with scholarship at IUCAA. The written component of the Test will also be used to select eligible candidates into the SPPU-IUCAA Joint M.Sc. (Physics with Astrophysics) programme.