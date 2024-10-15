Certificate Programme in Data Science & Machine Learning: Gain expertise in AI-driven technologies to boost your career

Data Science and Machine Learning are crucial for businesses today, enabling data-driven decisions, optimising operations and strengthening customer experiences. This stream of learning transforms businesses by automating tasks, enhancing insights and improving decision-making. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has come up with a programme called Certificate Programme in Data Science & Machine Learning. This is a six-month online course that is an industry-focused one and equips you with the skills to transform data into actionable insights and create predictive models. Master key areas such as Python programming, statistics, deep learning and data visualisation, gaining expertise in data manipulation, analysis and machine learning algorithms. What’s special about this programme is that it lays special emphasis on the use of Generative AI in the application of Data Science and Machine Learning in today’s businesses. Get a step closer to your dream career with Certificate Programme in Data Science & Machine Learning

Let's look at industry data that clearly indicates how this industry is highly sought after. According to Statista, the Machine Learning market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 18.7% from 2023 to 2030. As per Analytics Insights, India will capture 32% of the big data market worldwide and generate $20 billion by 2026.

Overview

This IITD programme is a combination of core electives, self-learning projects and hands-on learning. As highlighted above, this programme has a special focus on Generative AI. Students and professionals can expect masterclasses on Generative AI. They will be further exposed to topics such as the growing importance of AI in design thinking, Gen AI for product road maps and use of Gen AI in customer engagement and user experience.

Just how does the knowledge of Gen AI help? It amplifies the understanding in data science and machine learning by demonstrating advanced applications, improving efficiency, and innovation potential. How does AI work in the context of design thinking? AI supports design thinking by offering data-driven insights, automating tasks and helps speed up prototyping for new and creative solutions. There’s so much more that AI can help businesses and professionals with. For instance, it can refine product roadmaps by forecasting trends, identifying user needs and optimizing strategies. These are but some of the learnings professionals stand to gain by taking this programme.

These masterclasses will be conducted by IIT Delhi’s world class faculty. Let’s check the details of the programme in greater detail.

Programme Highlights

As has been mentioned above, IITD’s Data Science and Machine Learning programme is the most comprehensive one in data science, AI and machine learning. Look at some of the salient features.

Experience high-impact live learning: Engage with dynamic, interactive sessions and explore real-world case studies for practical insights.

Gain industry-oriented insights: Work with real-world datasets to develop structured, industry-relevant skills and knowledge.

Participate in peer-to-peer learning: Expand your professional network and boost your learning through collaboration with fellow professionals.

Receive an industry-recognised certificate: Earn a prestigious certification from IIT Delhi, affirming your expertise and improving your credentials.

Learn from IIT Delhi faculty: Benefit from the expertise of faculty members from one of India’s top engineering schools.

Engage in self-learning projects: Take part in various self-directed projects, applying your skills and knowledge to practical challenges.

Hands-on learning: IITD's Capstone Project in Data Science and Machine Learning is the programme's highlight, integrating both theoretical knowledge and practical skills. The project involves solving a problem using data-driven techniques and advanced algorithms. Students will navigate various stages of the project lifecycle, including exploratory data analysis, model selection and training and evaluation. This hands-on experience allows students to showcase their proficiency in Python programming, statistical analysis, machine learning algorithms and data visualization. Conducted in groups, the project requires students to select one from four provided contexts, applying their skills to real-world scenarios.

Programme Modules

Here’s a peek into the different modules that are part of this programme. Note that these modules provide a comprehensive foundation in data science, machine learning, and AI. They equip learners with essential skills for data-driven decision-making, advanced algorithms, optimisation, and deep learning applications.

Module 1: Data Science Essentials (Fundamentals of Python, Fundamentals of Mathematics (Linear Algebra/Probability), Measures and descriptors of data, Distributions and Estimation, Exploratory data analysis and Hypothesis testing and evaluation)

Module 2: Communicating Effectively with Data (Data and Information Systems, Storytelling with Data, Designing Business Dashboards)

Module 3: Optimisation for Machine Learning (Optimisation Formulations Gradient and Search-based Optimisation for Machine Learning Linear, Quadratic, and Nonlinear Programming and Multi-objective and Multi-criteria Decision-making - Evolutionary Tools)

Module 4: Machine Learning (Regression and Derivatives Trees and Random Forests and Support Vector Machines, Clustering – Hierarchical K-means Clustering Dimensionality Reduction: PCA)

Module 5: Deep Learning and Generative AI (Deep feedforward neural nets, Convolutional neural nets, Long short-term memory (LSTM) networks, Large Language Models, Explainable AI, Self Learning Project: CNN Model for land use)

Learning Outcomes

Here's a look at the benefits of taking this programme.

Build predictive models: Create models using neural networks and time series forecasting techniques for advanced predictive analytics.

Hands-on experience: Gain practical experience with machine learning algorithms, understanding the underlying statistical models and their applications.

Master popular methods: Develop a deep understanding of key methods such as regression, clustering, decision trees, and deep learning.

Optimisation techniques: Learn optimisation formulations to minimize errors and improve model accuracy.

Who Is This Programme For?

Let’s check out who this programme is ideal for.

Early and mid-level professionals: Those seeking to boost their career prospects with cutting-edge knowledge in data science and machine learning. This helps make individuals more competitive, adaptable and suitable for emerging job roles.

Professionals in software development and machine learning: Individuals aiming to develop a data-driven decision-making approach and scale up business growth through advanced data science and ML techniques. Collectively, it drives innovation, improves efficiency and boosts competitive advantage.

Programme Details

Starts on

December 30, 2024

Duration

6 Months Live Online Session Timings

Programme fee

Eligibility

Graduates (10+2+3)/ Diploma Holders (only 10+2+3) from a recognised university in any discipline as on June 30, 2024

About IITD

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is one of the 5 initial IITs established for training, research, and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as the College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared an Institution of National Importance under the “Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963” and was renamed as “Indian Institute of Technology Delhi”. It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees. Since its inception, over 48000 have graduated from IIT Delhi in various disciplines including Engineering, Physical Sciences, Management, and Humanities & Social Sciences. Of these, nearly 5070 received PhD degrees. The rest obtained a master’s degree in engineering, Sciences and Business Administration. These alumni today work as scientists, technologists, business managers, and entrepreneurs. There are several alumni who have moved away from their original disciplines and have taken to administrative services, active politics, or are with NGOs. In doing so, they have contributed significantly to the building of this nation, and to industrialisation around the world.

