CLAT 2025 registration date extended till October 22, apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the CLAT 2025 registration date. The last date to apply for the Common Law Admission Test has been extended to October 22, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2025 registration date extended till October 22, official notice here

The official notice reads, “The last date for submission of CLAT 2025 online applications (for both U.G. and P.G. programmes) has been extended up to 11:59 P.M. of 22nd October, (Tuesday) 2024.”

CLAT 2025 will be held offline on December 1, 2024. The examination will be held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Eligibility Criteria

UG program: Candidates who have passed in 10+2 or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 45% of marks or its equivalent grade can apply. Candidates appearing for the qualifying examination in March/ April, 2025 can also apply.

PG program: Candidates who have LLB degree or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 50% of marks or its equivalent grade can apply. Candidates appearing in the qualifying examination in April/May 2025, are also eligible to apply.

Application Fee

The application fee for both UG and PG programs is ₹4000/—for all candidates and ₹3500/—for SC/ST/PwD/BPL candidates. The payment should be made online.

How to Apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2025 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 National Law Universities in India.