AP TET 2024 answer keys, question papers for October 6-14 exams released at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link

AP TET Answer Key 2024: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh has released Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) answer keys for exams held between October 6 and 14. Candidates can download the AP TET paper 1A and 1B answer keys from the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. Along with the provisional answer keys, the department has also released question papers. AP TET 2024 answer key for October 6-14 exams released (aptet.apcfss.in, screenshot)

Candidates can raise objections to the AP TET answer keys for October 6-14 exams up to October 18.

The answer keys for AP TET paper 2A were released previously and the objection window closed on October 9.

How to download AP TET 2024 answer key, question papers

Go to aptet.apcfss.in.

Open the question papers and answer keys tab.

Click on the provisional answer key/question paper download link for your exam day.

Download the PDF.

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department is conducting the TET examination on multiple days – October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21.

Originally, the test was scheduled for August 5 to 20 but it was postponed to give candidates sufficient time for preparation.

On all exam days, the test is held in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

As per the schedule, the final answer keys of the Andhra Pradesh TET will be released on October 27, and the results will be declared on November 2.

The AP TET pass marks are 60 per cent for open category candidates. For BC category candidates, pass marks are 50 per cent.

Pass marks for SC, ST, dirrerently abled (PH) and and ex-servicemen category candidates are 40 per cent.

Candidates can visit the official website for further information regarding the test.