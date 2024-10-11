AP TET Answer Key 2024: Provisional answer keys for October 6-10 exams awaited at aptet.apcfss.in

AP TET Answer Key 2024: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh, is expected to soon release the answer keys for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024, which was held between October 6 and 10. Once released, candidates can download the AP TET answer keys from the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. AP TET Answer Key 2024: Provisional answer keys for October 6-10 exams awaited (HT file)

The department had previously said that the provisional answer keys would be released one day after each examination. As of now, answer keys and question papers for language subjects held between October 3 and 5 (paper 2A) are available on the official website. The objection window for these answer keys was closed on October 9.

How to download AP TET 2024 answer key

Go to the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

Open the question papers and answer keys tab.

Click on the provisional answer key/question paper download link for your exam .

Download the question paper and answer key.

The Andhra Pradesh TET examination is being held on October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21. Previously, the test was scheduled for August 5 to 20 but it was postponed to give candidates sufficient time for preparation.

There are two shifts on all exam days – from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

The final answer keys of AP TET will be published on October 27. The results will be announced on November 2.

To pass the examination, open category candidates need to score 60 per cent or more marks. The pass marks for BC category candidates is 50 per cent and it is 40 per cent for SC, ST, differently abled (PH), and ex-servicemen category candidates.

For further information about the AP TET examination, candidates can check the official website of the commission.