AP TET 2024 begins today, check hall ticket link and exam day instructions

AP TET 2024: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh will conduct the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 from today, October 3. Hall tickets for the test have been released, and candidates can download them from the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

Here are some important exam-day instructions for candidates:

The Andhra Pradesh TET will be held in two shifts – first shift from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centers one and a half hours before the examination start time. The department has set-up help centres in the offices of district education officers. Candidates can contact the help centres for any queries. It is mandatory for all candidates to bring a valid, original photo identity card to the exam centres (Aadhaar card, driving license, voter identity card etc.) along with their admit cards. PwD candidates will get 50 additional minutes to attempt their papers. Electronic devices – cell phone, laptop, tablet computer, etc – and calculators are banned inside the exam hall. If there is no photo on a candidate's hall ticket or it is not visible or of small size, s/he must carry two passport size photographs and submit it to the departmental officer.

The examination will be held on October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21. Originally, it was scheduled for August 5 to 20 but it was postponed to October 3 to 20 to give candidates sufficient time to prepare for the test.

The provisional answer keys will be released October 4 onwards and the final answer key will be released on October 27.

The result of AP TET 2024 will be announced on November 2.

To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks if they belong to the open category. For BC category candidates, the pass percentage is 50 pe rcent and for SC, ST, differently abled (PH), and ex-servicemen candidates, it is 40 per cent.