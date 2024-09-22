AP TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh TET hall tickets out at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link

AP TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live Updates: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh has released hall tickets or admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the AP TET hall tickets from the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. The examination will be held on October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21. Originally, the exam was scheduled for August 5 to 20 but it was postponed to October 3 to 20 to give candidates sufficient time to prepare for the test....Read More

Direct link

As per the revised schedule, the provisional answer key of APTET 2024 will be released on October 4 and the final answer key will be released on October 27.

The result of the exam will be announced on November 2.

To pass APTET, candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks if they belong to the open category. For BC category candidates, the pass percentage is 50 pe rcent and it is 40 per cent or above for SC, ST, differently abled (PH), and ex-servicemen candidates.

The test will have 20 per cent of the total weightage in the recruitment process of teachers in Andhra Pradesh.

The certificate of AP TET will be valid for a lifetime.

Check live updates on AP TET hall tickets below.