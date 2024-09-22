AP TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh TET hall tickets out at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link
AP TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live Updates: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh has released hall tickets or admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the AP TET hall tickets from the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. The examination will be held on October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21. Originally, the exam was scheduled for August 5 to 20 but it was postponed to October 3 to 20 to give candidates sufficient time to prepare for the test....Read More
As per the revised schedule, the provisional answer key of APTET 2024 will be released on October 4 and the final answer key will be released on October 27.
The result of the exam will be announced on November 2.
To pass APTET, candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks if they belong to the open category. For BC category candidates, the pass percentage is 50 pe rcent and it is 40 per cent or above for SC, ST, differently abled (PH), and ex-servicemen candidates.
The test will have 20 per cent of the total weightage in the recruitment process of teachers in Andhra Pradesh.
The certificate of AP TET will be valid for a lifetime.
Check live updates on AP TET hall tickets below.
AP TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Exam dates
AP TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: The Andhra Pradesh TET July examination will be held on October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21. Originally, it was scheduled for August 5 to 20, but it was postponed to October 3 to 20 to give candidates sufficient time to prepare for the test.
AP TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Qualifying marks
Open category: 60 per cent
BC: 50 pe recent
SC, ST, differently abled (PH), and ex-servicemen candidates: 40 per cent
AP TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Login credentials required to download admit cards
AP TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: The following information are required to download hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh TET examination-
- Candidate ID
- Date of birth.
AP TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: How to download admit cards?
- Go to the AP TET July 2024 website, aptet.apcfss.in
- Open the hall ticket tab
- On the login window, provide the requested information
- Submit the details and download your hall ticket.
AP TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Admit card download page showing error
AP TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: The Andhra Pradesh TET admit card download page is showing an error. Candidates are advised to wait for some time before trying to download hall tickets again.
AP TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Direct link
Here's the direct link to download the AP TET hall ticket 2024
AP TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Admit card released
AP TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: The Andhra Pradesh TET admit card for the July exam has been released.