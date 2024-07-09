AP TET 2024 postponed, July exam to be held in October; check revised schedule here

AP TET 2024 Postponed: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh on Monday announced the rescheduling of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET July). The exam, previously scheduled for August, will now be held in October. The detailed schedule can be checked on aptet.apcfss.in. AP TET 2024 postponed, July exam to be held in October (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The exam has been postponed and will take place between October 3 and 20. Previously, the exam dates were August 5 to 20.

As per the recent notification, the decision to postpone the AP TET was taken to give candidates sufficient time to prepare for the test.

The application process for AP TET July session is underway.

AP TET 2024: Check important dates as per the revised schedule

Notification released on: July 2

Application window: July 3 to August 3

Payment window: July 3 to August 3

Mock tests: September 19 onwards

AP TET hall ticket release date: September 22

AP TET exam date: October 3 to 20

Answer key: October 4 onwards (one day after each exam)

Final answer key: October 27

AP TET July result: November 2.

The result of the AP TET February exam was announced in June.

AP TET July 2024: Important details to know before applying

The application fee for the AP TET exam is ₹ 750 for each paper (1A, 1B, 2A and 2B).

750 for each paper (1A, 1B, 2A and 2B). The pass mark in the exam is 60 per cent for open-category candidates, 50 pe rcent for BC category candidates, and 40 per cent or above for SC, ST, differently abled (PH), and ex-servicemen category candidates.

In the case of recruitment as teachers, 20 per cent weightage will be given to the AP TET score and 80 per cent to the respective teacher recruitment exam.

The certificate of AP TET is valid for a lifetime.

AP TET is held for candidates aspiring to be teachers in State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, Municipality, AP Model Schools, AP Residential Schools, Welfare Society Schools, Private Aided Schools and Private Un-aided schools etc for classes 1 to 8.