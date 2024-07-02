AP TET 2024 notification released for July exam on aptet.apcfss.in, application from July 4; check important dates

The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh has released the notification for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) scheduled for July 2024. The candidates can download it from aptet.apcfss.in. The application process will begin on July 4 and end on July 17. The payment window will be available from July 3 to 16. AP TET July 2024 notification released (aptet.apcfss.in, screenshot)

The exam will be held between August 5 and 20 and the result will be announced on August 30. Check all the important dates below:

AP TET 2024: Check important dates

Notification released on: July 2

Application window: July 4 to 17

Payment window: July 3 to 16

Mock tests: July 16

AP TET hall ticket release date: July 25

AP TET exam date: August 5 to 20

Answer key: August 10 onwards

Final answer key: August 25

AP TET July result: August 30

The result of the AP TET February exam, after a long delay, was announced last month.

AP TET 2024 application fee: The application fee for the AP TET July exam is ₹750 for each paper (1A, 1B, 2A and 2B).

To check the eligibility criteria and other details, read the notification here.

The exam is held for those who are aspiring to be teachers in State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, Municipality, A.P. Model Schools, A.P Residential Schools, all Welfare Society Schools, Private Aided Schools and Private Un-aided schools etc., under the control of Andhra Pradesh State for classes 1 to 8.

AP TET 2024 pass marks: To pass the examination, open-category candidates need 60 per cent or more marks. BC category candidates need 50 per cent or above to qualify in APTET and SC, ST, differently abled (PH) and ex-servicemen category candidates need 40 per cent or above.

In the case of recruitment as teachers, 20 per cent weightage will be given to the APTET exam score and 80 per cent to the respective teacher recruitment exam. The certificate of the examination will be valid for a lifetime.

For further details, the candidates can check the examination website.