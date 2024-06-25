AP TET Results 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh TET result today, how to check on aptet.apcfss.in
AP TET Results 2024 Live Updates: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh, will announce the AP TET result 2024 today, June 25. Once declared, the students can check the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) results on the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. The state-level teacher eligibility test in Andhra Pradesh was conducted from February 26 to March 9. The provisional answer key was released on March 6 and after reviewing the objections, the final answer key was published on March 14....Read More
AP TET result 2024: Important details
- Result date: June 25
- Official website: aptet.apcfss.in
- Result time: To be announced in the evening, exact time not confirmed.
The result was scheduled to be announced on March 14 but the exam conducting authority had to postpone it owing to the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) in Andhra Pradesh.
In a letter dated March 30, the Election Commission of India (ECI) informed that the declaration of AP TET results and the conduct of the AP TRT (Teachers Recruitment Test) or AP DCS exams have to be deferred till the operation of the Model Code of Conduct in the state.
When declared, the students can check the APTET results by following these steps:
How to check AP TET results 2024
- Go to aptet.apcfss.in.
- Open the result page.
- Provide the requested login credentials.
- Check and download the APTET result.
Check the latest information on AP TET result 2024 below.
