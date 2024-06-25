AP TET 2024 results to be declared today on aptet.apcfss.in, here's how to check scorecard

The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh, will announce the results of the AP Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) on June 25, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the test and wish to check their results can visit the official website of AP TET at aptet.apcfss.in once the results are declared. Andhra Pradesh's state-level teacher eligibility exam was conducted across the state from February 26, 2024, to March 9, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Andhra Pradesh's state-level teacher eligibility exam was conducted across the state from February 26, 2024, to March 9, 2024. The answer key was released on March 6, 2024. The final answer key was released on March 14, 2024.

The AP TET results were postponed due to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in Andhra Pradesh during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Once declared, candidates can check their results on the official website by submitting their login credentials, such as candidate ID and date of birth details.

Candidates who wish have appeared for the AP TET 2024 exam and wish to check their results can follow the below-mentioned steps.

Steps to check the AP Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 Scorecard:

Visit the official website of AP TET at aptet.apcfss.in

Look out for the link to check AP TET 2024 results on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates will be asked to submit their login details like candidate ID and date of birth information along with the captcha code on the website page

On submitting the details results will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future purposes

For more information, visit the official website.

