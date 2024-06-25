ICAI CA Inter, Final May results 2024 expected by this date, says official

ICAI CA Inter, Final Results 2024: An official of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) informed on Monday that the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final June examinations may be announced in the first week of July. ICAI CA Inter, Final May results 2024 expected by this date

“CA Inter and Final Result may come in July 1st week itself . We have council meeting on 2nd and 3rd July so possibly 5th July May be the date for Result,” CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal posted on X and asked the candidates to wait for the official notification for further details.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

When announced, the candidates can check the CA Inter and Final results on icai.nic.in or icai.org. They can also download scorecards using their registration number and date of birth.

As seen in the past, the institute announces its exam results usually within a month.

The ICAI CA Inter May examinations were held on May 3, 5 and 9 for group 1 and on May 11, 15 and 17 for group 2 candidates.

The CA final exam for group 1 candidates was held on May 2, 4 and 8. The group 2 examination took place on May 10, 14 and 16. The International Taxation -Assessment Test was conducted on May 14 and 16, 2024.

The institute will announce CA Inter and Final results on the same day.

When declared, the candidates can check the ICAI results by following these steps:

ICAI CA Inter, Final May result 2024: Steps to check

Go to the ICAI result website at icai.nic.in.

Open the CA Inter or CA Final May result link, as required.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Check your result on the next page.

The ICAI will announce the names of group-wise toppers and their scores along with the results.

It will also share the number of candidates who registered, appeared, and qualified in each group, the pass percentage, and other details.

For further details regarding CA Inter and Final results, the candidates can check the institute's website.