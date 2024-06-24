ICAI CA Result 2024: Where, how to check CA Inter, Final May exam results

ICAI CA Inter, Final Results 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final June examinations in due course of time. Once released, the candidates will be able to download their results from icai.nic.in or icai.org. ICAI CA Result 2024: Where and how to check Inter, Final May results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To check the ICAI CA Inter and Final exam results, candidates must use registration number along with the roll number.

Usually, the ICAI announces its exam results within a month.

This time, CA Inter group 1 exams were held on May 3, 5 and 9 and group 2 exams took place on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024.

CA Final group 1 exams were conducted on May 2, 4 and 8, and group 2 exams were held on May 10, 14 and 16. The International Taxation -Assessment Test took place on May 14 and 16, 2024.

The results of both CA Inter and Final examinations will be announced on the same day.

The dates for CA Inter and Final were revised previously in view of the Lok Sabha elections. A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court for a further postponement of the examinations, but the court rejected it.

How to check ICAI CA Inter, Final May result 2024

Go to icai.nic.in. Open the CA Inter or CA Final May exam result link, as required. Provide your login credentials. Once done, submit. Check your result. Save the result page for future reference.

Along with the results, the institute will share some key details such as the group-wise number of candidates who registered, appeared and passed, the pass percentage in each group of CA Inter and Final exams, the overall results of the two examinations and the names of the toppers.

For further information regarding these examinations, the candidates can check the institute's website.