 ICAI CA admit cards for Inter and Final May 2024 exams out, link to download hall tickets here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICAI CA admit cards for Inter and Final May 2024 exams out, link to download hall tickets here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 17, 2024 05:14 PM IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released admit cards for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released admit cards for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations.

candidates who are looking forward to attempting the exam can download the admit cards from the website eservices.icai.org.
candidates who are looking forward to attempting the exam can download the admit cards from the website eservices.icai.org.

The exams are scheduled to begin on May 2 and candidates who are looking forward to attempting the exam can download the admit cards from the website eservices.icai.org.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Direct Link to download

The ICAI CA Inter exam for group 1 is scheduled for May 3, 5 and 9, while group 2 exams will be on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024.

CA Final group 1 exams will be held on May 2, 4 and 8, and group 2 exams will be on May 10, 14 and 16.

The International Taxation -Assessment Test will be held on May 14 and 16, 2024.

Steps to download admit cards:

Visit the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.

Click on the ICAI admit card 2024 link for the Inter or Final examination on the homepage

A new page will open where candidates need to furnish the login details

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the details on the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future purposes.

Direct link to download the admit cards

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA admit cards for Inter and Final May 2024 exams out, link to download hall tickets here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On