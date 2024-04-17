ICAI CA admit cards for Inter and Final May 2024 exams out, link to download hall tickets here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released admit cards for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations. candidates who are looking forward to attempting the exam can download the admit cards from the website eservices.icai.org.

The exams are scheduled to begin on May 2 and candidates who are looking forward to attempting the exam can download the admit cards from the website eservices.icai.org.

Direct Link to download

The ICAI CA Inter exam for group 1 is scheduled for May 3, 5 and 9, while group 2 exams will be on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024.

CA Final group 1 exams will be held on May 2, 4 and 8, and group 2 exams will be on May 10, 14 and 16.

The International Taxation -Assessment Test will be held on May 14 and 16, 2024.

Steps to download admit cards:

Visit the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.

Click on the ICAI admit card 2024 link for the Inter or Final examination on the homepage

A new page will open where candidates need to furnish the login details

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the details on the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future purposes.

Direct link to download the admit cards