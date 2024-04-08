ICAI CA Inter, Final Exam 2024 Live: Delhi HC to hear postponement plea today

ICAI CA Inter, Final Postponement Plea Hearing Live Updates: The Delhi HC will take up the matter soon. (HT Archive)

ICAI CA Exam 2024 News Live Updates: The Delhi High Court will hear a plea for rescheduling the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations today, April 8. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has placed these examinations for May, but the petitioners want them postponed to June. ...Read More

“Considering continuous requests & hardships of CA students, we have filed a petition in Delhi HC seeking rescheduling of CA Exams from May to June 2024,” Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava informed on X.

The court is expected to take up the matter at around 11:15-11:30 am.

The ICAI had previously changed the dates for the CA Inter and Final examinations in view of the Lok Sabha Elections.

CA Inter Group I exams are currently scheduled for May 3, 5 and 9, 2024, and for Group II, exams will take place on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024.

CA Final Group I exams will take place on May 2, 4, and 8, 2024, and the Group II exam will be conducted on May 10, 14, and 16, 2024. The International Taxation -Assessment Test is scheduled for May 14 and 16, 2024.

The CA Foundation course examination will take place in June and will not be affected by the elections.