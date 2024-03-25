CA Inter, Final May exams 2024: ICAI to reopen correction window for some changes

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that it will reopen the application form correction window of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final May 2024 examination. Candidates who have applied for the two examinations before will be allowed to change the examination city, group and medium between March 21 (10 am) and March 29 (11:59 am). The correction window will be available on the institute's official website, icai.org. ICAI to reopen CA Inter, Final correction window for some changes (Representational image)(Unsplash)

“…in order to facilitate the examinees, who have already applied for May 2024 CA Examinations, it has been decided to re-open the online request for change in examination city, group and medium. Therefore, candidates of Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Final Examinations seeking change of examination city, group and medium can avail this online facility available at https://eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal - SSP) w.e.f. 27th March 2024 (10 AM) to 29th March 2024 (11.59 PM),” the ICAI said.

The commission further clarified that other particulars or details mentioned in the announcements dated January 25 and March 19 will remain unchanged. It has asked candidates to stay in touch with the website of the Institute, icai.org for further updates related to the examination.

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the ICAI has rescheduled the CA Inter and Final May 2024 examinations.

The Intermediate course examination Group I will be conducted on May 3, 5 and 9, 2024 and for Group II, exams will be held on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024.

For the Final course, the Group I examination will be on May 2, 4 and 8, 2024, and the Group II exam will be conducted on May 10, 14 and 16, 2024.

International Taxation -Assessment Test has been scheduled for May 14 and 16, 2024.

The Foundation examination is scheduled for June 2024 and will be held after the Lok Sabha Elections are over. Hence, there is no change in the Foundation course exam dates.