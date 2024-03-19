The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA May 2024 rescheduled exam dates. Candidates who will be appearing for the Chartered Accountant Examination in May 2024 can check the dates on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA May 2024 rescheduled exam dates out, timetable here

As per the official notice, the dates have been changed for the Chartered Accountant Examinations, May 2024, rescheduled because of Elections to the 18th Lok Sabha across India.

The Intermediate Course examination Group I will be conducted on May 3, 5 and 9, 2024 and Group II will be conducted on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024.

The Group I final examination will be conducted on May 2, 4 and 8, 2024 and Group II will be conducted on May 10, 14 and 16, 2024.

International Taxation -Assessment Test will be conducted on May 14 and 16, 2024.

ICAI CA May 2024: How to check rescheduled dates

Candidates can download the notice of rescheduled exam dates by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

Click on the ICAI CA May 2024 rescheduled link available on the home page.

The dates will be displayed on the page.

Check the dates and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

It may further be noted that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule mentioned above, being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Authority. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.