ICAI Result November 2023 LIVE: CA Inter, Final results likely today

ICAI CA Results 2023 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate November 2023 results today. As per a notice on icai.org, these results are expected to be declared on icai.nic.in on January 9 and candidates can check it using their roll number and registration number. ICAI CA Inter, Final November results 2023 live updates (icai.nic.in, screenshot)

The ICAI notice reads, “results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in November 2023 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 9th January 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

These exams were held from November 1 to 17, 2023. When available, the direct link to check scores will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.