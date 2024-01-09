ICAI CA November Result 2023: Madhur Jain tops exam, check 3 final, intermediate toppers here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India declared the ICAI CA November Result 2023 on January 9, 2024. Madhur Jain of Jaipur is the All India Topper of the final examination, and Jay Devang Jimulia is the All India Topper of the intermediate examination. ICAI Result November 2023 Live Updates ICAI CA November Result 2023: Madhur Jain tops exam, check 3 toppers here

Madhur Jain has topped the final examination by scoring 619 out of 800 ; overall pass percentage is 77.38 per cent. Jau Devang Jimulia has topped the intermediate examination by scoring 691 marks out of 800, and the overall pass percentage is 86.38 per cent.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The second topper for the final examination is Sanskruti Atul Parolia and the intermediate examination is Bhageria Tanay. The third topper for the final examination is Tikendra Kumar Singhal, Rishi Malhotra, and the intermediate examination is Rishi Himanshukumar Mevawala.