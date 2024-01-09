ICAI CA November Result 2023: Madhur Jain tops exam, check 3 final, intermediate toppers here
ICAI CA November Result 2023 has been declared. Check toppers of final and intermediate examinations.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India declared the ICAI CA November Result 2023 on January 9, 2024. Madhur Jain of Jaipur is the All India Topper of the final examination, and Jay Devang Jimulia is the All India Topper of the intermediate examination. ICAI Result November 2023 Live Updates
Madhur Jain has topped the final examination by scoring 619 out of 800 ; overall pass percentage is 77.38 per cent. Jau Devang Jimulia has topped the intermediate examination by scoring 691 marks out of 800, and the overall pass percentage is 86.38 per cent.
The second topper for the final examination is Sanskruti Atul Parolia and the intermediate examination is Bhageria Tanay. The third topper for the final examination is Tikendra Kumar Singhal, Rishi Malhotra, and the intermediate examination is Rishi Himanshukumar Mevawala.
- For Final Examination- A total of 6176 candidates passed Group I examination, 13540 candidates passed Group II examination, and 3099 candidates passed both group examination. The overall pass percentage for Group I is 9.46 per cent, Group II is 21.6 per cent, and both Groups are 9.42 per cent.
- For Intermediate Examination- A total of 19686 candidates have passed Group I, 17957 candidates have passed Group II, and 5204 candidates have passed both Groups. The overall pass percentage of Group I is 16.78 per cent, Group II is 19.18 per cent, and both Groups are 9.73 per cent.