BSTC Rajasthan Pre DElEd admit card 2024 out on predeledraj2024.in; direct link, exam day guidelines

BSTC Rajasthan Pre DElEd Admit Card 2024: The Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan, has issued admit cards for the BSTC Pre DElEd entrance examination, 2024. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download it from predeledraj2024.in. The direct link and important instructions for the exam day are given below. BSTC Rajasthan Pre DElEd admit card 2024 released (predeledraj2024.in, screenshot)

The entrance examination is scheduled for June 30, 2024.

The exam conducting authority has asked candidates to carefully verify the information given on the admit cards and report immediately if there is any error.

To download the BSTC Rajasthan DElEd admit cards, the candidates need to use application number and date of birth as login credentials. Here is the direct link:

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2024: Direct link to download

BSTC Rajasthan Pre DElEd Admit Card 2024: Exam day guidelines

Candidates must arrive at the exam venue on time. Entry through the main gate will be permitted between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Before entering the exam hall, all candidates must go through the mandatory frisking and identification. Items allowed inside the exam hall are: admit card, blue or black transparent ballpoint pen, a recent and coloured passport size photo, valid photo ID (voter card, Aadhar card, driving license, passport or PAN card. Photocopy of the ID will not be considered). Mobile phone, Bluetooth, watch, calculator, log table, any kind of communication device, weapons, whitener, slide rule, geometry box, any kind of readable material, note, etc. are not permitted inside the exam venue. The exam conducting authority will not take responsibility for the safe-keeping of mobile phones or any kind of gadgets. At the end of the examination, the candidates will be allowed to take the question paper and the carbon copy of the OMR booklet along with them.

For further details about the examination, the candidates can visit the official website.