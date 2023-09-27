BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd Result 2023 Live Updates: DElEd entrance result awaited on panjiyakpredeled.in

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023 Live Updates: Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will announce BSTC pre-DElEd exam result 2023 on the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in. An official confirmation on the result date or time is awaited. BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd Result 2023 Live Updates (PTI)

When declared, candidates can go to the official website and check it using their login credentials. The direct link will be provided here as well.

The DElEd entrance test was conducted on August 28, in a single shift from 2 pm. The exam had 200 multiple-choice questions and had a total of 600 marks.

