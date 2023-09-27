News / Education / Exam Results / BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd Result 2023 Live Updates: DElEd entrance result awaited on panjiyakpredeled.in
Live

BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd Result 2023 Live Updates: DElEd entrance result awaited on panjiyakpredeled.in

Sep 27, 2023 12:44 PM IST
OPEN APP

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check their results after the official announcement on panjiyakpredeled.in.

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023 Live Updates: Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will announce BSTC pre-DElEd exam result 2023 on the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in. An official confirmation on the result date or time is awaited.

BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd Result 2023 Live Updates (PTI)
BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd Result 2023 Live Updates (PTI)

When declared, candidates can go to the official website and check it using their login credentials. The direct link will be provided here as well.

The DElEd entrance test was conducted on August 28, in a single shift from 2 pm. The exam had 200 multiple-choice questions and had a total of 600 marks.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd result.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 27, 2023 12:44 PM IST

    How to check Rajasthan DElEd entrance result

    1. Go to panjiyakpredeled.in.
    2. Open the link to check pre-DElEd result.
    3. Login with your credentials and view result.
  • Sep 27, 2023 12:23 PM IST

    BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2023: Where to check marks

    Rajasthan DElEd entrance exam results will be declared on the official website of the test, panjiyakpredeled.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bstc rajasthan exam result. + 1 more

BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd Result 2023 Live Updates: DElEd entrance result awaited

exam results
Updated on Sep 27, 2023 12:44 PM IST

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check their results after the official announcement on panjiyakpredeled.in.

BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd Result 2023 Live Updates (PTI)
ByHT Education Desk

Telangana TS TET result 2023 announced, direct link & how to check

Telangana State Department of School Education has announced the TS TET Result 2023. Candidates can check their results online.

Telangana TS TET result 2023 announced on tstet.cgg.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Published on Sep 27, 2023 10:28 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TS TET Result 2023 Live: Telangana TET results out on tstet.cgg.gov.in, get link

TS TET Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can now check their scores on tstet.cgg.gov.

TS TET result 2023 announced, check live updates (tstet.cgg.gov.in)
exam results
Updated on Sep 27, 2023 11:43 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services prelims result out, 1675 qualify, direct link

BPSC announces results of Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary exam; 1675 candidates selected for interview round.

BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services prelims result 2023 declared (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Published on Sep 27, 2023 08:56 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC CAPF (ACs) written results 2023 declared, check list of qualified candidate

UPSC releases CAPF (ACs) Exam 2023 results; candidates can check on official website upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF (ACs) 2023 results released at upsc.gov.in, here's list of qualified candidates
exam results
Updated on Sep 26, 2023 08:20 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC NDA & NA 2023 results released; Know how to check at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA & NA II 2023 results released. Check on official website upsc.gov.in.

UPSC releases results of NDA & NA II 2023 exam; check now on upsc.gov.in
exam results
Published on Sep 26, 2023 06:23 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC NDA & NA 2023 results released at upsc.gov.in, here's link to check

UPSC announces results of NDA & NA exam 2023, candidates can check on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC announces NDA & NA II 2023 results; check at upsc.gov.in
exam results
Updated on Sep 26, 2023 06:11 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Kerala 5-year LLB counselling 2023 phase 1 seat allotment result today

Kerala CEE to release phase 1 provisional seat allotment results for 5-year LLB counselling today.

Kerala CEE to release phase 1 seat allotment results for 5-year LLB counselling 2023 today
exam results
Updated on Sep 26, 2023 12:58 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 released; Know how to check

Odisha's Higher Education Department released round 2 seat allocation results for degree admissions.

Odisha Higher Education Department Releases SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 for Round 2 Seat Allocation
exam results
Published on Sep 26, 2023 12:28 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 released at samsodisha.gov.in

Odisha releases round 2 seat allotment result for undergraduate admissions. Check on samsodisha.gov.in.

SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 out at samsodisha.gov.in
exam results
Updated on Sep 26, 2023 12:13 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

ICMAI CMA Inter, Final June results out, steps to check marks on icmai.in

ICMAI CMA Inter, Final Result 2023:Links to check these results are now available on the website, icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA result 2023 for June edition of Inter, Final exams announced (icmai.in)
exam results
Published on Sep 26, 2023 10:07 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS RRB PO results 2023 declared; direct link to check Officers Scale I marks

IBPS RRB results for Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) released. Candidates can check results on www.ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO Scale I Officer Results Declared Today, Check Now on www.ibps.in
exam results
Published on Sep 25, 2023 07:02 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS RRB Officers Scale I, Scale II, and Scale III results released at ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO results for Officers (Scale-I, II & III) released at ibps.in. Check at www.ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO Results 2023: Check Officers (Scale-I, II & III) Results on www.ibps.in
exam results
Updated on Sep 25, 2023 06:46 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UP DElEd 2023 1st phase (2nd Round)seat allotment result out at updeled.gov.in

UP DElEd phase 1 seat allotment result released, candidates can check at updeled.gov.in using login credentials.

UP DElEd 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Now at updeled.gov.in
exam results
Updated on Sep 25, 2023 08:24 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

ICMAI CMA Inter, Final results 2023 announced, link to check on icmai.in

ICMAI has announced Intermediate and Final examination results on official website, icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA Inter, Final June result 2023 out (icmai.in)
exam results
Updated on Sep 26, 2023 09:48 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out