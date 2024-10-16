CTET December 2024 registration ends today, apply at ctet.nic.in
CBSE CTET 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the online registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024 today, October 16. Candidates who are yet to apply for the test can submit their forms before 11:59 pm on ctet.nic.in.
The exam will be held on Saturday, December 14.
Originally, the test was scheduled for December 1, which was first postponed to Sunday, December 15.
As per the board's latest notification, a few state-level examinations will be held that day, due to which the test has been rescheduled to December 14.
“…keeping in view the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to conduct the CTET examination on 14th December 2024 (Saturday). In case number of candidates is more in any city, the exam may also be conducted on 15th December, 2024 (Sunday),” CBSE said.
The test will be held in 136 cities in the country.
There will be two papers in CTET. Paper 2 will be held in the morning shift, from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper 1 will take place in the afternoon shift, from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.
General and OBC-NCL category candidates have to pay ₹1,000 as the CTET December application fee if they want to appear for one paper. Candidates belonging to these two categories have to pay ₹1,200 if they appear for both papers.
The application fee is ₹500 for SC, ST and Differently-abled candidates for one paper and it is ₹600 for these category candidates for two papers.
CTET December 2024: How to apply
- Go to ctet.nic.in.
- Open the application link given on the home page.
- Register to get your login credentials.
- Now, log in to your account and fill out the application form.
- Upload documents and make payment of the application fee.
- Submit your form and take a printout of the confirmation page.
