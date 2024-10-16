Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CTET December 2024 registration ends today, apply at ctet.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 16, 2024 08:53 AM IST

CBSE CTET 2024: Candidates who are yet to apply for the test can submit their forms before 11:59 pm on ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the online registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024 today, October 16. Candidates who are yet to apply for the test can submit their forms before 11:59 pm on ctet.nic.in.

The National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test 2020 application form can be edited by visiting the official website. (Representational image)(Unsplash)
The National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test 2020 application form can be edited by visiting the official website. (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Also read: UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates

The exam will be held on Saturday, December 14.

Originally, the test was scheduled for December 1, which was first postponed to Sunday, December 15.

As per the board's latest notification, a few state-level examinations will be held that day, due to which the test has been rescheduled to December 14.

“…keeping in view the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to conduct the CTET examination on 14th December 2024 (Saturday). In case number of candidates is more in any city, the exam may also be conducted on 15th December, 2024 (Sunday),” CBSE said.

Also read: CTET December 2024: CBSE CTET exam date revised, check official notice here

The test will be held in 136 cities in the country.

Apply for CTET December 2024

There will be two papers in CTET. Paper 2 will be held in the morning shift, from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper 1 will take place in the afternoon shift, from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

General and OBC-NCL category candidates have to pay 1,000 as the CTET December application fee if they want to appear for one paper. Candidates belonging to these two categories have to pay 1,200 if they appear for both papers.

The application fee is 500 for SC, ST and Differently-abled candidates for one paper and it is 600 for these category candidates for two papers.

CTET December 2024: How to apply

  1. Go to ctet.nic.in.
  2. Open the application link given on the home page.
  3. Register to get your login credentials.
  4. Now, log in to your account and fill out the application form.
  5. Upload documents and make payment of the application fee.
  6. Submit your form and take a printout of the confirmation page.

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On