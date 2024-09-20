Menu Explore
CBSE CTET December 2024 exam postponed, check new date at ctet.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Sep 20, 2024 06:22 PM IST

CBSE CTET December 2024 exam has been postponed. The new exam date can be checked here.

Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed the CBSE CTET December 2024 exam. The Central Eligibility cum Entrance Test new date notice is available to candidates on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET December 2024 exam postponed, check new date here
CBSE CTET December 2024 exam postponed, check new date here

As per the official notice, the CBSE CTET December 2024 examination, scheduled for December 1, 2024, has been postponed and will now be held on December 15, 2024. The decision to postpone the examination was made for administrative reasons.

The Board has also stated that if there are more candidates in any city, it may conduct the examination on December 14, 2024.

Check Official Notice 

The official notice reads, “This is in continuation to this office letter No. F. No. CBSE/CTET/Dec./2024/e-73233 dated 13.09.2024 wherein it was notified that the 20th edition of CTET is scheduled on 01st December, 2024 in 136 cities all over the country. Now, due to administrative reasons, the CTET is re-scheduled on 15th December, 2024 (Sunday). In case number of candidates is more in any city, the exam may also be conducted on 14th December, 2024. The online application process is already started from 17/09/2024. The last date for submitting online application is 16/10/2024 (11.59 pm). The rest guidelines will remain same as mentioned in Information Bulletin.”

Direct link to apply for CBSE CTET December 2024

CBSE CTET December 2024: How to apply

Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can follow the steps to apply online.

  • Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on CTET December 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill out the application form and pay the examination fee.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee for general/OBC category candidates is 1000/- for only Paper I or II and 1200/- for both Paper I and II. For SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category candidates, the examination fee is 500/- for papers I or II and 600/- for Papers I and II. The payment of fees can be made online- by debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Check Information Bulletin 

