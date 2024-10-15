UGC NET Result 2024 Live: June re-exam scorecards awaited, how to download

UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June re-exam results soon. After the official announcement, candidates can download their scorecards from ugcnet.nta.ac.in using application number and date of birth. ...Read More

The June re-test for Assistant Professorship, JRF and PhD admissions took place in August-September this year.

Recently, the agency released the final answer keys for all subjects of UGC NET. Some questions have been dropped from the final answer key and as per NTA rules, those who attempted these questions will get full marks.

The provisional answer keys of UGC NET June re-exam were released in phases and the objection window closed on September 14.

UGC NET result 2024: How to check scorecards

Visit the official NTA website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Go to the UGC NET June scorecard download link given on the home page.

Enter your login credentials– application number and date of birth.

Submit and download your scorecard.

The national-level eligibility test was held on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and September 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The UGC NET June exam was cancelled a day after it was held amid fears that the integrity of the test might have been compromised.

The re-test was held only in computer-based test (CBT) mode, unlike the last exam that took place in a hybrid mode (CBT+ pen and paper).

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on UGC NET result 2024.