AP TET 2024 answer key for day 1 exam today at aptet.apcfss.in, here's how to download

AP TET Answer Key 2024: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh will release answer keys for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 from today, October 4. Once released, candidates can download the AP TET day 1 answer keys from the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. AP TET 2024 answer key for day 1 exam will be released today, October 4

The TET examination in Andhra Pradesh started on October 3 and it will continue till October 21. The department will release the answer keys in phases, a day after each exam day.

When released, candidates can download the AP TET answer keys by following these steps-

How to download AP TET answer key

Go to the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. Open the answer key tab. Click on the provisional answer key download link for your exam day. Provide the login details. Check the answer key.

Candidates will get an opportunity to raise objections to the provisional answer keys on payment of a fee per question. The fee and the process of raising objections will be shared after the answer keys are released.

The Andhra Pradesh TET examination is being held on October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21. Originally, it was scheduled for August 5 to 20 but it was postponed to give candidates sufficient time for preparation.

The test is being held in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates are allowed to enter the examination centers one and a half hours before the examination.

As per the exam schedule, the final answer key of AP TET will be released on October 27, and the result will be declared on November 2.

Open category candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks to pass the examination. The pass percentage for BC category candidates is 50 per cent, and it is 40 per cent for SC, ST, differently abled (PH), and ex-servicemen category candidates.

All candidates must bring a valid, original photo identity card to the exam centres (Aadhaar card, driving license, voter identity card etc.) along with their admit cards. Electronic devices and calculators are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

If the photo of the candidate is missing from the hall ticket or it is not visible or of small size, s/he must carry two passport-size photographs and submit it to the departmental officer.

For further updates on the AP TET examination, candidates should check the official website of the commission.