Did you know Germany has some of the world’s best colleges for engineering? Check 5 top institutions as per QS Rankings

When it comes to studying a subject as important as engineering, selecting the right institution becomes a top priority. While countries like the United States, Canada or the United Kingdom among others, have been popular study-abroad destinations among Indian students, there are also other countries that are home to some of the world’s top institutions that offer cutting-edge education in fields like engineering. Check the top 5 institutions for engineering studies in Germany as per latest QS rankings. (Photo credit: Unsplash)

Among such countries is Germany – a country that boasts of some of the most highly-ranked institutions for engineering, as per QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

Also read: Study Abroad: Checklist to meet the requirements to study in Germany

In this article, we list the top 5 German institutions among the world’s 100 best universities that engineering aspirants can consider:

1. Technical University of Munich

Located in Munich, Germany, the Technical University of Munich is ranked 19th in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. With an overall score of 84.4, the university tops the list of best engineering institutions in Germany. The QS Rankings are given below:

EMPLOYER REPUTATION 72.7 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 92.9 CITATIONS PER PAPER 85 H-INDEX CITATIONS 83 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH 86.1

2. Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin)

Ranked 45, Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin) is located in the German capital Berlin. The institution provides a host of engineering courses for undergraduate, graduate courses to doctoral programs and more. The overall score secured by TU Berlin is 79.1, and its QS Rankings are as follows:

EMPLOYER REPUTATION 66.7 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 87 CITATIONS PER PAPER 85.3 H-INDEX CITATIONS 79.1 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH 78.9

3. KIT, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology is ranked 48th in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 for engineering studies. The institution secured an overall score of 79. Engineering courses offered to students include Civil Engineering, Chemical and Process Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering among others.

Also read: Here are 5 reasons why you should complete vocational training in Germany

EMPLOYER REPUTATION 65.4 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 85.8 CITATIONS PER PAPER 84 H-INDEX CITATIONS 79.7 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH 86.8

4. RWTH Aachen University

With a QS Rank of 54, RWTH Aachen University has become the fourth-best university for engineering studies. Courses for engineering include civil engineering, computational engineering science, electrical engineering information science, and more. The institution secured an overall score of 78.3

EMPLOYER REPUTATION 67.7 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 87.9 CITATIONS PER PAPER 81.7 H-INDEX CITATIONS 75.5 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH 71.2

5. Technische Universität Dresden

Technische Universität Dresden is ranked 99th in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 for engineering studies. Located in Dresden, the university offers engineering courses such as civil and environmental engineering, engineering sciences, electrical engineering, and more. TU Dresden has an overall score of 99.

Also read: Planning to study in USA or Canada but stuck with visa issues? Check some top universities in Japan you can consider