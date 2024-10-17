Vocational training becomes integral to preparing candidates for future jobs. When students complete their vocational training, they can be assured of gaining the required knowledge related to the job they wish to pursue in the future. In Germany, students pursuing a vocational training programme receive a monthly salary from the company they work for.(Pixabay)

In Germany, vocational training is given the utmost importance as it helps in fielding candidates with the knowledge required for the job thus giving a head start for the job. Through vocational training, students not only gain practical and theoretical knowledge about the job but also have hands-on experience.

Here are 5 reasons why you should complete vocational training in Germany:

Practice for the future job

The main focus of completing vocational training is to equip students with the right theoretical and practical knowledge about the field of their choice. Through this, the candidate also gains immense hands-on experience in the job that makes them suitable to be prepared for the job from day one itself.

As per the Government of Germany's official website, candidates will receive on-the-job training at a company, while either one or two days a week, or several weeks at a time, are reserved for the vocational school where candidates will learn about the theoretical principles serving as the foundation of their work. There are 327 officially recognised vocational training programmes in Germany, for candidates to pick the one that suits them.

Demand spike for talent

By completing vocational training, employment prospects for such students look more promising and it is one of the reasons why vocational training is popular in the country. Around two-thirds of all students leaving school go on to start vocational, as per official information.

Firms that are on the lookout for fresh talent would find it appealing to find individuals who have completed their vocational training and such candidates have higher chances of landing a job.

Earn while you learn

As per the Government of Germany's official website, in Germany, students pursuing a vocational training programme receive a monthly salary from the company they work for. On average, a trainee has a gross income of around €1,066. Depending on the occupation and region, the salary offered may be higher or lower.

This will ensure that your learning days are also compensated and that gives an added push for students to complete their vocational training.

Chances of landing a permanent job are high

Vocational training could also be the stepping stone for a candidate to land a permanent job. According to the official website, around two-thirds of all trainees get to work permanently at their companies after completing vocational training. Candidates who complete their vocational training stand a high chance in securing a permanent job from the fact that they already know the company, its operations and their colleagues. Moreover, they are qualified for the profession and can stand out as the most desirable candidates for the job.

Prospects of a safe future

Vocational training which helps a candidate to acquire the knowledge and experience required for a job can lead to the candidate making decisions for a safe future with the prospects of a good job with better compensation.

