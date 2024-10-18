Study Abroad: Checklist to meet the requirements to study in Germany

Students who plan to study abroad often get lost without the proper guidance which would eventually leave them with missing the right opportunities. Among the various study abroad destinations, Germany is one of the popular picks for students for various reasons.

Many questions would cloud the thoughts of students who are trying to make the right decision for their study abroad destination, making it a stressful time to be at. At such times, students would forget to include essential documents before moving to their universities.

Having a proper plan, right from the time the students start to make their choices till the moment they finalise their decisions is an essential step before embarking on the study abroad journey.

Among the various study abroad destinations, Germany is one of the popular picks for students for various reasons. Now with political escalations in Canada, more students are expected to prefer countries like Germany on their higher education journey.

Also Read: Here are 5 reasons why you should complete vocational training in Germany

Here's a checklist for students who are planning to study in Germany:

University Entrance Qualification:

Students who look forward to studying in Germany need to make sure that their university entrance qualification is recognised in Germany. This can be verified by using the DAAD entrance qualification database which will be available on the Goverment of Germany's official website.

In addition to checking the higher education entrance qualification, students can have their higher education qualification that they did not obtain in Germany, e.g. in their home country, assessed.

The Central Office for Foreign Education (ZAB) offers the ‘Statement of Comparability’ for this purpose. This official certificate classifies the university degree from abroad in the German education system.

Aptitude Test:

International students are encouraged to appear for the Test for Foreign Students (TestAS) which will help them assess their chances of completing the enrolled programme successfully.

As per the Goverment of Germany's official website, TestAS is intended for international students who wish to apply for admission to an undergraduate degree programme at a German university. It measures the applicant’s general and subject-related aptitude necessary for completing such a programme successfully. No specific knowledge or expertise about the subject of study is required when the test is taken.

On taking the test, candidates can get a more clear picture of their strengths and the results can help in making an informed decision regarding the field of study that they need to take.

The recognition of the test varies from university to university, with some making it compulsory for admission while others recommend it.

Prep and Foundation courses:

If the candidate finds out that their school-leaving qualification is not recognised in Germany, they will need to attend a "Studienkolleg" (foundation course) in order to enter a German university.

If the candidate wants to apply for a Master’s degree, they can take a preparatory course (Propädeutikum). A preparatory course can help students to get used to everyday German studies and make their education journey easier.

Also Read: Where should you study MBA in the US? Evaluating the top colleges as per QS ranking

German Language Skills:

Students need to understand that in most of the German higher education institutions, the language of instruction is German. Hence, it becomes important to ensure that you understand and comprehend the language for ease in studying in Germany.

“If you are enrolled in an international programme or in special postgraduate courses, German is not a prerequisite. And at some universities, you do not need a fluency certificate if you only want to study for one or two semesters. However, this rule does not apply everywhere,” informed the official website.

Two recognised language tests can be undertaken by students, they are TestDaF language exam and Deutsche Sprachprüfung für den Hochschulzugang DSH, or German Language Test for University Admission in Germany.

Knowledge of the German language can also help in blending with the community once the candidate settles in the country.

Visa:

There are two kinds of visas that students who look forward to studying in Germany can apply for. They are i) Prospective student visa and ii)Student visa

When a student has not received notification of admission to a university or foundation course, the candidate can apply for a prospective student visa which is usually valid for three months. This can also be extended to six months. During this visa period, if the candidate receives notification of admission, they can apply for a student residence permit.

Student visas are applied after receiving a notification of admission and are usually valid for one year.

Proof of Financing:

Students preparing to move abroad for higher students have to mandatorily furnish proof of financing, which means they need to show proof that they have enough money to support themselves in a foreign land. This is an important and must checklist for every student who wishes to embark on their study abroad journey.

To study in Germany, students need to furnish a document called ‘Finanzierungsnachweis’, or proof of financial resources. As per the official website, in most cases, students applying to universities in Germany have to prove that they have around 11,208 euros at their disposal for one year. This amount of money is called ‘Regelbedarf’.

There are a number of ways in which students can furnish proof of financing:

Documents supporting the financial assets and income of the parents of the candidate

If the candidate has someone with permanent residence in Germany, they can guarantee the Alien Registration Office to cover the expenses of the candidate

By means of a security payment that can be deposited into a blocked account

By means of presenting a bank guarantee

By means of presenting a scholarship award notification from a recognised scholarship provide

Health Insurance:

Health expenses can really burn a hole in your pocket, especially if you are a student in a foreign land. Which makes it imperative to sign up for an health insurance when a student decides to move abroad for their higher education purposes.

While taking health insurance, students need to verify if it would be recognised in Germany as well.

What if your health insurance is not recognised?

If the health insurance policy that the student has taken from the home country is not recognised in Germany, they will have to sign up for coverage in Germany.

As per the official website, a public health insurance policy costs about 110 euros a month until you reach the age of 30 or have completed your 14th subject-related semester at university. After that, the monthly premium jumps to 190 euros or more per month.

What if your health insurance is recognised?

If the health insurance policy taken by the student from the home country is recognised, then the candidate will need confirmation that they are exempted from public health insurance coverage when they enroll at the university.

Also Read: Canada Immigration woes: Changes introduced to cap temporary resident arrivals